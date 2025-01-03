Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 3.8 %. The stock closed at 237 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 237.65 and closed at 237, with a high of 246.7 and a low of 237. The market capitalization stood at 309,562.9 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 203.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 663,547 shares, indicating active market participation despite closing unchanged from its opening price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10327 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 97.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 663 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹237 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 246.7 & 237 yesterday to end at 246. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

