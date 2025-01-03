Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹237.65 and closed at ₹237, with a high of ₹246.7 and a low of ₹237. The market capitalization stood at ₹309,562.9 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 663,547 shares, indicating active market participation despite closing unchanged from its opening price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 97.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 663 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.7 & ₹237 yesterday to end at ₹246. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.