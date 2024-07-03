Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 273 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 274.15 and closed at 273. The high for the day was 279.7, and the low was 271.35. The market capitalization was 345,580.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 292.95 and a 52-week low of 160. The BSE volume for the day was 1,535,619 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20532 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1535 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 279.7 & 271.35 yesterday to end at 273. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

