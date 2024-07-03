Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹274.15 and closed at ₹273. The high for the day was ₹279.7, and the low was ₹271.35. The market capitalization was ₹345,580.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a 52-week low of ₹160. The BSE volume for the day was 1,535,619 shares traded.
03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20532 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1535 k.
03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹273 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹279.7 & ₹271.35 yesterday to end at ₹273. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend