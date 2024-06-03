Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.76 %. The stock closed at 264.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 268.05 and closed at 266.45. The stock's high for the day was 268.65 and the low was 263. The market capitalization stood at 332,811.29 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 458,482 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12:10 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:55:00 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 4.2% to reach 275.65, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also shown gains of 2.73% and 2.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2926.867.22.353024.82221.051980182.62
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation275.6511.14.2292.95150.7346775.42
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation576.339.257.31594.45239.2581750.94
Oil India654.1518.752.95675.5240.6570936.37
Petronet LNG305.27.652.57322.8191.6545780.0
03 Jun 2024, 09:42:23 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.23%; Futures open interest increased by 40.29%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:35:10 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹274.5, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹264.55

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 274.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 274.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 3.57% to 274.00 today. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a significant increase of 72.05% to 274.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.67%
3 Months-2.58%
6 Months35.88%
YTD28.92%
1 Year72.05%
03 Jun 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST

03 Jun 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.53Support 1262.88
Resistance 2271.42Support 2260.12
Resistance 3274.18Support 3257.23
03 Jun 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 10.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5655
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14145 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03:14 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹266.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268.65 & 263 yesterday to end at 266.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

