Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹268.05 and closed at ₹266.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹268.65 and the low was ₹263. The market capitalization stood at ₹332,811.29 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 458,482 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 4.2% to reach ₹275.65, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also shown gains of 2.73% and 2.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2926.8
|67.2
|2.35
|3024.8
|2221.05
|1980182.62
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|275.65
|11.1
|4.2
|292.95
|150.7
|346775.42
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|576.3
|39.25
|7.31
|594.45
|239.25
|81750.94
|Oil India
|654.15
|18.75
|2.95
|675.5
|240.65
|70936.37
|Petronet LNG
|305.2
|7.65
|2.57
|322.8
|191.65
|45780.0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹274.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹274.18. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 3.57% to ₹274.00 today. Over the past year, ONGC shares have seen a significant increase of 72.05% to ₹274.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.67%
|3 Months
|-2.58%
|6 Months
|35.88%
|YTD
|28.92%
|1 Year
|72.05%
Jefferies is of the view that the potential reversal of the foreign institutional investors (FII) can favour largecap stocks like private banks and Reliance Industries.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-stock-market-exit-polls-sentimental-positive-for-capex-stocks-says-jefferies-likes-tvs-coal-india-ongc-acc-11717383882389.html
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.53
|Support 1
|262.88
|Resistance 2
|271.42
|Support 2
|260.12
|Resistance 3
|274.18
|Support 3
|257.23
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 10.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.65 & ₹263 yesterday to end at ₹266.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.