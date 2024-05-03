Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 285.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's 282.65
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹285.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹282.65

37 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 282.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price TodayPremium
Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 282 and closed at 282.85. The high for the day was 284.45 and the low was 278.95. The market capitalization stood at 355,581.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 292.45 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 549,634 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33:15 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 284 and a high of 292.95 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:34:48 PM IST

Ongc share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.97%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 03:48:01 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed today at ₹285.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹282.65

Ongc share price closed the day at 285.75 - a 1.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 291.13 , 296.52 , 300.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 282.18 , 278.62 , 273.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:45:33 PM IST

Ongc share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 537.24% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 3 PM is 537.24% higher than the previous day, with the price at 285.75, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:34:24 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:12:14 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹286.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹282.65

The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 284.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 287.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 287.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58:54 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days279.54
10 Days277.24
20 Days273.06
50 Days270.61
100 Days245.21
300 Days213.76
03 May 2024, 02:57:45 PM IST

Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:52:14 PM IST

Ongc share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1767.75% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ONGC until 2 PM is 1767.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at 285.85, showing an increase of 1.13%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:39:16 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 287.55 and 285.45 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 285.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 287.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1286.85Support 1284.4
Resistance 2287.95Support 2283.05
Resistance 3289.3Support 3281.95
03 May 2024, 02:12:48 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 1.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:04:37 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹285.55, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹282.65

The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 284.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 287.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 287.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45:02 PM IST

Ongc share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1919.63% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 1 PM today has increased by 1919.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 285.6, up by 1.04%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:39:05 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 289.95 and 283.95 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 283.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 289.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.55Support 1285.45
Resistance 2288.7Support 2284.5
Resistance 3289.65Support 3283.35
03 May 2024, 01:13:06 PM IST

Ongc share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.12%; Futures open interest increased by 1.66%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

03 May 2024, 01:05:43 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for the day was 284, while the high price reached was 292.95.

03 May 2024, 12:50:17 PM IST

Ongc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1845.22% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 12 AM has increased by 1845.22% compared to yesterday, with the price at 287.3, up by 1.65%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:38:34 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

In the previous trading hour, ONGC reached a high of 290.75 and a low of 284.75. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 289.3 and 287.9 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.95Support 1283.95
Resistance 2293.35Support 2281.35
Resistance 3295.95Support 3277.95
03 May 2024, 12:24:26 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days279.54
10 Days277.24
20 Days273.06
50 Days270.61
100 Days245.21
300 Days213.76
03 May 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:10:54 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹286.15, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹282.65

The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 284.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 287.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 287.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50:03 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 522.09% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ONGC until 11 AM is 522.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at 288.75, up by 2.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:37:15 AM IST

Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 292.63 and 288.28 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 288.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 292.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.8Support 1289.3
Resistance 2292.9Support 2287.9
Resistance 3294.3Support 3286.8
03 May 2024, 11:25:12 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹290.7, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹282.65

Ongc share price is at 290.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 290.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 11:12:56 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's stock price rose by 2.74% to reach 290.4, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Industries and Petronet LNG saw a decline, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2906.6-25.5-0.873024.82200.061966515.92
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation290.47.752.74292.45150.7365331.31
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation537.54.30.81594.45239.2576246.97
Oil India639.59.31.48669.05240.6569347.71
Petronet LNG318.2-2.5-0.78322.5191.6547730.0
03 May 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 0.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:49:19 AM IST

Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 400.04% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 10 AM is 400.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at 289.25, reflecting a 2.34% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 292.95 & a low of 288.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1292.63Support 1288.28
Resistance 2294.97Support 2286.27
Resistance 3296.98Support 3283.93
03 May 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:52:14 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's share price increased by 2.95% to reach 291, outperforming its peers. Petronet LNG is experiencing a decrease in share price, while Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.55% and 0.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2937.95.80.23024.82200.061987692.54
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation291.08.352.95292.45150.7366086.13
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation534.31.10.21594.45239.2575793.04
Oil India635.955.750.91669.05240.6568962.75
Petronet LNG318.85-1.85-0.58322.5191.6547827.5
03 May 2024, 09:43:09 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.23%; Futures open interest increased by 1.32%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:37:16 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹292.1, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹282.65

Ongc share price is at 292.1 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 290.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 09:17:21 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 284.80. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 75.49% to reach 284.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months9.65%
6 Months51.88%
YTD37.92%
1 Year75.49%
03 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.85Support 1279.35
Resistance 2287.4Support 2276.4
Resistance 3290.35Support 3273.85
03 May 2024, 08:35:29 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 2.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25185 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 549 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04:00 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹282.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 284.45 & 278.95 yesterday to end at 282.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue