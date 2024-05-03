Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 285.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's 282.65

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹282 and closed at ₹282.85. The high for the day was ₹284.45 and the low was ₹278.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹355,581.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹292.45 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 549,634 shares.
The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹284 and a high of ₹292.95 on the current day.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc share price closed the day at ₹285.75 - a 1.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 291.13 , 296.52 , 300.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 282.18 , 278.62 , 273.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of ONGC traded by 3 PM is 537.24% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹285.75, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹287.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹287.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|279.54
|10 Days
|277.24
|20 Days
|273.06
|50 Days
|270.61
|100 Days
|245.21
|300 Days
|213.76
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of ONGC until 2 PM is 1767.75% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹285.85, showing an increase of 1.13%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 287.55 and 285.45 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 285.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 287.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|286.85
|Support 1
|284.4
|Resistance 2
|287.95
|Support 2
|283.05
|Resistance 3
|289.3
|Support 3
|281.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 1.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹287.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹287.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of ONGC traded by 1 PM today has increased by 1919.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹285.6, up by 1.04%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 289.95 and 283.95 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 283.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 289.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.55
|Support 1
|285.45
|Resistance 2
|288.7
|Support 2
|284.5
|Resistance 3
|289.65
|Support 3
|283.35
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹284, while the high price reached was ₹292.95.
The volume of ONGC traded by 12 AM has increased by 1845.22% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹287.3, up by 1.65%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
In the previous trading hour, ONGC reached a high of 290.75 and a low of 284.75. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 289.3 and 287.9 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.95
|Support 1
|283.95
|Resistance 2
|293.35
|Support 2
|281.35
|Resistance 3
|295.95
|Support 3
|277.95
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|279.54
|10 Days
|277.24
|20 Days
|273.06
|50 Days
|270.61
|100 Days
|245.21
|300 Days
|213.76
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹287.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹287.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
The trading volume of ONGC until 11 AM is 522.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹288.75, up by 2.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 292.63 and 288.28 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 288.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 292.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.8
|Support 1
|289.3
|Resistance 2
|292.9
|Support 2
|287.9
|Resistance 3
|294.3
|Support 3
|286.8
Ongc share price is at ₹290.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹290.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Today, ONGC's stock price rose by 2.74% to reach ₹290.4, outperforming its peers. While Reliance Industries and Petronet LNG saw a decline, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2906.6
|-25.5
|-0.87
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1966515.92
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|290.4
|7.75
|2.74
|292.45
|150.7
|365331.31
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|537.5
|4.3
|0.81
|594.45
|239.25
|76246.97
|Oil India
|639.5
|9.3
|1.48
|669.05
|240.65
|69347.71
|Petronet LNG
|318.2
|-2.5
|-0.78
|322.5
|191.65
|47730.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 0.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of ONGC traded by 10 AM is 400.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹289.25, reflecting a 2.34% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc touched a high of 292.95 & a low of 288.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|292.63
|Support 1
|288.28
|Resistance 2
|294.97
|Support 2
|286.27
|Resistance 3
|296.98
|Support 3
|283.93
Today, ONGC's share price increased by 2.95% to reach ₹291, outperforming its peers. Petronet LNG is experiencing a decrease in share price, while Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are all showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.55% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2937.9
|5.8
|0.2
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1987692.54
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|291.0
|8.35
|2.95
|292.45
|150.7
|366086.13
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|534.3
|1.1
|0.21
|594.45
|239.25
|75793.04
|Oil India
|635.95
|5.75
|0.91
|669.05
|240.65
|68962.75
|Petronet LNG
|318.85
|-1.85
|-0.58
|322.5
|191.65
|47827.5
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc share price is at ₹292.1 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹290.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹284.80. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 75.49% to reach ₹284.80. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|9.65%
|6 Months
|51.88%
|YTD
|37.92%
|1 Year
|75.49%
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.85
|Support 1
|279.35
|Resistance 2
|287.4
|Support 2
|276.4
|Resistance 3
|290.35
|Support 3
|273.85
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 2.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 35.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 549 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹284.45 & ₹278.95 yesterday to end at ₹282.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
