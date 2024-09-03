Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹330.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹330.6. The stock reached a high of ₹331.95 and a low of ₹326. The market capitalization stood at ₹410,494.51 crore. The 52-week range for ONGC is between ₹173.1 and ₹344.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 199,554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|330.43
|Support 1
|324.48
|Resistance 2
|334.17
|Support 2
|322.27
|Resistance 3
|336.38
|Support 3
|318.53
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹344.0, 5.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.95 & ₹326 yesterday to end at ₹326.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.