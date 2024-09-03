Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 330.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 330.55 and closed slightly higher at 330.6. The stock reached a high of 331.95 and a low of 326. The market capitalization stood at 410,494.51 crore. The 52-week range for ONGC is between 173.1 and 344.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 199,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1330.43Support 1324.48
Resistance 2334.17Support 2322.27
Resistance 3336.38Support 3318.53
03 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 344.0, 5.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5545
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24307 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹330.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 331.95 & 326 yesterday to end at 326.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

