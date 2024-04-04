Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹275, close price was ₹272.25, high was ₹278.95, and low was ₹273.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹346397.99 cr. The 52-week high was ₹284.75 and the 52-week low was ₹150.45. The BSE volume for the day was 668994 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The ONGC stock is currently priced at ₹275.1 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor the stock for any further developments.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.71%
|3 Months
|27.71%
|6 Months
|50.67%
|YTD
|34.28%
|1 Year
|79.21%
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹275.35, with a percent change of 1.14% and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 668,994 shares and the closing price was ₹272.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!