Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 275.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 275, close price was 272.25, high was 278.95, and low was 273.75. The market capitalization stood at 346397.99 cr. The 52-week high was 284.75 and the 52-week low was 150.45. The BSE volume for the day was 668994 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹275.1, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹275.35

The ONGC stock is currently priced at 275.1 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor the stock for any further developments.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.71%
3 Months27.71%
6 Months50.67%
YTD34.28%
1 Year79.21%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹275.35, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹272.25

The current price of ONGC stock is 275.35, with a percent change of 1.14% and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹272.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 668,994 shares and the closing price was 272.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!