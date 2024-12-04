Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 257.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 260.65 and closed at 257.60. The stock reached a high of 264.65 and a low of 258.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 330,043.6 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 192.05, with a BSE trading volume of 880,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14954 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 880 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹257.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.65 & 258.85 yesterday to end at 262.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

