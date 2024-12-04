Ongc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹260.65 and closed at ₹257.60. The stock reached a high of ₹264.65 and a low of ₹258.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹330,043.6 crore. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹192.05, with a BSE trading volume of 880,540 shares.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 880 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.65 & ₹258.85 yesterday to end at ₹262.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.