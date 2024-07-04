Ongc Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹275.45, closed at ₹274.7, with a high of ₹277 and a low of ₹274. The market capitalization stood at ₹345,643.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹160. The BSE volume was 347,174 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|276.77
|Support 1
|273.77
|Resistance 2
|278.38
|Support 2
|272.38
|Resistance 3
|279.77
|Support 3
|270.77
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 12.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹277 & ₹274 yesterday to end at ₹274.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend