Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Decline in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 322.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 326.55 and closed slightly lower at 326.30. The stock reached a high of 328.05 and a low of 321.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 405,273.69 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its strong standing. The stock has a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 179.80, with a trading volume of 425,828 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:44:07 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.43%; Futures open interest increased by 1.54%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for ONGC, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹314.65, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹322.15

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of 319.85 & second support of 317.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 313.45. If the stock price breaks the final support of 313.45 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19:02 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 3.34% today, currently trading at 311.40. Over the past year, however, ONGC shares have appreciated by 76.11%, reaching 311.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months19.05%
6 Months13.55%
YTD57.13%
1 Year76.11%
04 Sep 2024, 08:49:14 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.25Support 1319.85
Resistance 2330.35Support 2317.55
Resistance 3332.65Support 3313.45
04 Sep 2024, 08:32:09 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 344.0, 6.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5545
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:19:41 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22704 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01:03 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹326.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 328.05 & 321.65 yesterday to end at 322.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

