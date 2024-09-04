Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹326.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹326.30. The stock reached a high of ₹328.05 and a low of ₹321.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹405,273.69 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its strong standing. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹179.80, with a trading volume of 425,828 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for ONGC, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of ₹319.85 & second support of ₹317.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹313.45. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹313.45 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 3.34% today, currently trading at ₹311.40. Over the past year, however, ONGC shares have appreciated by 76.11%, reaching ₹311.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|19.05%
|6 Months
|13.55%
|YTD
|57.13%
|1 Year
|76.11%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.25
|Support 1
|319.85
|Resistance 2
|330.35
|Support 2
|317.55
|Resistance 3
|332.65
|Support 3
|313.45
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹344.0, 6.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹328.05 & ₹321.65 yesterday to end at ₹322.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.