Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 275.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 277.05 and closed at 275.35. The high for the day was 278, while the low was 265.4. ONGC's market capitalization was 338,409.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 284.75 and the 52-week low was 150.45. The BSE volume for ONGC was 919,103 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹269, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹275.35

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 269, with a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -6.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹275.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 919103 shares with a closing price of 275.35.

