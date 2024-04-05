Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹277.05 and closed at ₹275.35. The high for the day was ₹278, while the low was ₹265.4. ONGC's market capitalization was ₹338,409.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹284.75 and the 52-week low was ₹150.45. The BSE volume for ONGC was 919,103 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹269, with a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -6.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 919103 shares with a closing price of ₹275.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!