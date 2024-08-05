Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|334.19
|10 Days
|329.23
|20 Days
|319.14
|50 Days
|290.31
|100 Days
|280.98
|300 Days
|248.47
05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹312.5, down -5.35% from yesterday's ₹330.15
05 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.07% higher than yesterday
05 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.17
|Support 1
|307.12
|Resistance 2
|322.38
|Support 2
|302.28
|Resistance 3
|327.22
|Support 3
|297.07
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹330.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹323.25 & ₹309.75 yesterday to end at ₹310.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.