Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -5.35 %. The stock closed at 330.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days334.19
10 Days329.23
20 Days319.14
50 Days290.31
100 Days280.98
300 Days248.47
05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc trading at ₹312.5, down -5.35% from yesterday's ₹330.15

Ongc Share Price Today Live:

05 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.07% higher than yesterday

05 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1317.17Support 1307.12
Resistance 2322.38Support 2302.28
Resistance 3327.22Support 3297.07
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹330.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 323.25 & 309.75 yesterday to end at 310.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

