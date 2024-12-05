Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹264.25 and closed at ₹262.25, experiencing a high of ₹264.25 and a low of ₹260. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹327,967.9 crore. Over the past year, ONGC reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹192.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 338,128 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.33
|Support 1
|259.08
|Resistance 2
|265.92
|Support 2
|257.42
|Resistance 3
|267.58
|Support 3
|254.83
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 21.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 338 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.25 & ₹260 yesterday to end at ₹260.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.