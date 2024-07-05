Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹275.35 and closed at ₹274.75. The high for the day was ₹278.8, while the low was ₹273. The market capitalization stood at ₹348536.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹292.95 and ₹160 respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 820,219 shares for ONGC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹278.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 70.18% to reach ₹278.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|-4.5%
|6 Months
|29.07%
|YTD
|35.11%
|1 Year
|70.18%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.7
|Support 1
|273.9
|Resistance 2
|282.15
|Support 2
|270.55
|Resistance 3
|285.5
|Support 3
|268.1
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 11.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 820 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.8 & ₹273 yesterday to end at ₹274.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend