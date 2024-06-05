Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -16.74 %. The stock closed at 284.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 286.4, reached a high of 286.4, and a low of 227 before closing at 284.05. The market capitalization stood at 297,523.62 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95, and the 52-week low was 152.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 3,476,364 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1273.93Support 1214.53
Resistance 2309.87Support 2191.07
Resistance 3333.33Support 3155.13
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 23.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5655
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14145 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹284.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 286.4 & 227 yesterday to end at 284.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

