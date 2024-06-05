Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹286.4, reached a high of ₹286.4, and a low of ₹227 before closing at ₹284.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹297,523.62 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95, and the 52-week low was ₹152.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 3,476,364 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.93
|Support 1
|214.53
|Resistance 2
|309.87
|Support 2
|191.07
|Resistance 3
|333.33
|Support 3
|155.13
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 23.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹286.4 & ₹227 yesterday to end at ₹284.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.