Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 322.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 315.7 and closed at 322.15, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 316.2 and a low of 309.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 395,461.08 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a stable position within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of 179.8 to a high of 344.6. The BSE volume recorded was 872,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22526 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 872 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹322.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 316.2 & 309.2 yesterday to end at 314.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.