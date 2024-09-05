Ongc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹315.7 and closed at ₹322.15, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹316.2 and a low of ₹309.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹395,461.08 crore, ONGC's performance reflects a stable position within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹179.8 to a high of ₹344.6. The BSE volume recorded was 872,921 shares.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 872 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.2 & ₹309.2 yesterday to end at ₹314.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.