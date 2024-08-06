Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of ₹318.25 and a close price of ₹330.15. The stock reached a high of ₹323.25 and a low of ₹306.1. ONGC's market capitalization was at ₹390,177.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹344.6 and the 52-week low is ₹171.4. The BSE volume for ONGC was 3,215,708 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹323.25 & ₹306.1 yesterday to end at ₹310.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.