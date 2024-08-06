Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -6.06 %. The stock closed at 330.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of 318.25 and a close price of 330.15. The stock reached a high of 323.25 and a low of 306.1. ONGC's market capitalization was at 390,177.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 171.4. The BSE volume for ONGC was 3,215,708 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33974 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹330.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 323.25 & 306.1 yesterday to end at 310.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

