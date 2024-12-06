Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹261 and closed slightly lower at ₹260.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹263.2 and a low of ₹256.95, reflecting some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹328,722.7 crore, ONGC's performance remains significant in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹344.6, while the 52-week low is ₹192.05, with a trading volume of 580,784 shares on the BSE.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹260.90. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have increased by 29.39%, reaching ₹260.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|-15.64%
|6 Months
|3.57%
|YTD
|27.43%
|1 Year
|29.39%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.88
|Support 1
|257.63
|Resistance 2
|266.67
|Support 2
|254.17
|Resistance 3
|270.13
|Support 3
|251.38
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 21.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14813 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 580 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹260.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹263.2 & ₹256.95 yesterday to end at ₹261.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.