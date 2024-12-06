Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 260.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 261 and closed slightly lower at 260.75. The stock experienced a high of 263.2 and a low of 256.95, reflecting some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of 328,722.7 crore, ONGC's performance remains significant in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 344.6, while the 52-week low is 192.05, with a trading volume of 580,784 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17:15 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at 260.90. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have increased by 29.39%, reaching 260.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months-15.64%
6 Months3.57%
YTD27.43%
1 Year29.39%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.88Support 1257.63
Resistance 2266.67Support 2254.17
Resistance 3270.13Support 3251.38
06 Dec 2024, 08:33:16 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.0, 21.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy5543
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:16:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14813 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 580 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹260.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 263.2 & 256.95 yesterday to end at 261.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

