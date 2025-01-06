Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 5.18 %. The stock closed at 246 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 248.1 and closed slightly lower at 246, with a high of 262.75 and a low matching the opening price at 248.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 325,690.9 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 203.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,596,696 shares.

06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12221 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 320.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1596 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹246 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 262.75 & 248.1 yesterday to end at 258.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

