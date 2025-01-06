Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹248.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹246, with a high of ₹262.75 and a low matching the opening price at ₹248.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹325,690.9 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,596,696 shares.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 320.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 1596 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.75 & ₹248.1 yesterday to end at ₹258.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.