Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.53 %. The stock closed at 247.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 252.75 and closed at 247.6. The stock reached a high of 256.8 and a low of 250.55. The market capitalization stood at 322,495.48 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 152.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 313,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 3.21% to reach 255.55, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.61% and 0.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2858.6516.50.583029.92221.051934074.43
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation255.557.953.21292.95152.55321489.06
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation520.515.63.09594.7239.2573835.44
Oil India601.322.153.82682.2240.6565205.28
Petronet LNG300.3512.454.32322.8191.6545052.5
06 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.49%; Futures open interest increased by 38.32%

Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹247.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 256.8 & 250.55 yesterday to end at 247.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.