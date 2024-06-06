Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹252.75 and closed at ₹247.6. The stock reached a high of ₹256.8 and a low of ₹250.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹322,495.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹152.55. The BSE volume for ONGC was 313,247 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Today, ONGC's stock price has increased by 3.21% to reach ₹255.55, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.61% and 0.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2858.65
|16.5
|0.58
|3029.9
|2221.05
|1934074.43
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|255.55
|7.95
|3.21
|292.95
|152.55
|321489.06
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|520.5
|15.6
|3.09
|594.7
|239.25
|73835.44
|Oil India
|601.3
|22.15
|3.82
|682.2
|240.65
|65205.28
|Petronet LNG
|300.35
|12.45
|4.32
|322.8
|191.65
|45052.5
Ongc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ongc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹256.8 & ₹250.55 yesterday to end at ₹247.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.