Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹284.35 and closed at ₹282.65. The stock reached a high of ₹292.95 and a low of ₹284. With a market capitalization of ₹359,795.99 crore, the 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 1,039,603 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
During the previous trading hour, ONGC reached a high of 281.9 and a low of 279.2. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 280.83 and 280.07, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|281.0
|Support 1
|278.3
|Resistance 2
|282.8
|Support 2
|277.4
|Resistance 3
|283.7
|Support 3
|275.6
Ongc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.16%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in ONGC indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing its direction in the near future.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low of ₹275.35 and a high of ₹289.90 on the current day.
Ongc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.21% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of ONGC until 12 AM is down by 59.21% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹281.2, a decrease of 1.68%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 283.78 and 279.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 279.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 283.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.53
|Support 1
|280.83
|Resistance 2
|283.47
|Support 2
|280.07
|Resistance 3
|284.23
|Support 3
|279.13
Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|282.83
|10 Days
|280.34
|20 Days
|275.13
|50 Days
|271.48
|100 Days
|247.03
|300 Days
|214.72
Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹282.35, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹286
Ongc share price is at ₹282.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹282.18 and ₹291.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹282.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.42% lower than yesterday
The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM is 52.42% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹281.65, showing a decrease of 1.52%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 285.05 and 274.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 274.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.78
|Support 1
|279.28
|Resistance 2
|285.72
|Support 2
|276.72
|Resistance 3
|288.28
|Support 3
|274.78
Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹281.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹286
The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of ₹282.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹278.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹278.62 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ongc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ONGC's share price dropped by -1.52% to reach ₹281.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Oil India is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2849.9
|-18.6
|-0.65
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1928154.45
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|281.65
|-4.35
|-1.52
|292.95
|150.7
|354323.56
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|525.05
|-9.25
|-1.73
|594.45
|239.25
|74480.88
|Oil India
|634.45
|3.45
|0.55
|669.05
|240.65
|68800.09
|Petronet LNG
|311.0
|-2.85
|-0.91
|322.8
|191.65
|46650.0
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.01% lower than yesterday
The volume of ONGC traded by 10 AM is 61.01% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently at ₹281.7, a decrease of 1.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc touched a high of 286.4 & a low of 275.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.05
|Support 1
|274.0
|Resistance 2
|291.25
|Support 2
|269.15
|Resistance 3
|296.1
|Support 3
|262.95
Ongc Live Updates
Ongc share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of ONGC has dropped by 2.4% today to reach ₹279.15, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing declines in their stock prices today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.44% and 0.23% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2855.75
|-12.75
|-0.44
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1932112.38
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|279.15
|-6.85
|-2.4
|292.95
|150.7
|351178.49
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|518.3
|-16.0
|-2.99
|594.45
|239.25
|73523.36
|Oil India
|624.6
|-6.4
|-1.01
|669.05
|240.65
|67731.95
|Petronet LNG
|307.95
|-5.9
|-1.88
|322.8
|191.65
|46192.5
Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%
The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Ongc indicate a potential downward price trend ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹280.2, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹286
The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of ₹282.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹278.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹278.62 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
The ONGC share price has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹285.00. Over the past year, ONGC shares have increased by 77.70% to ₹285.00. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22561.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|8.52%
|6 Months
|50.58%
|YTD
|39.53%
|1 Year
|77.7%
Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.13
|Support 1
|282.18
|Resistance 2
|296.52
|Support 2
|278.62
|Resistance 3
|300.08
|Support 3
|273.23
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 1.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26066 k
The trading volume yesterday was 14.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1039 k.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹282.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹292.95 & ₹284 yesterday to end at ₹282.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
