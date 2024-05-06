Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 286 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 284.35 and closed at 282.65. The stock reached a high of 292.95 and a low of 284. With a market capitalization of 359,795.99 crore, the 52-week high was 292.95 and the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 1,039,603 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

During the previous trading hour, ONGC reached a high of 281.9 and a low of 279.2. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 280.83 and 280.07, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.0Support 1278.3
Resistance 2282.8Support 2277.4
Resistance 3283.7Support 3275.6
06 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Ongc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.16%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in ONGC indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing its direction in the near future.

06 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low of 275.35 and a high of 289.90 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST Ongc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.21% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of ONGC until 12 AM is down by 59.21% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 281.2, a decrease of 1.68%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 283.78 and 279.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 279.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 283.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.53Support 1280.83
Resistance 2283.47Support 2280.07
Resistance 3284.23Support 3279.13
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days282.83
10 Days280.34
20 Days275.13
50 Days271.48
100 Days247.03
300 Days214.72
06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹282.35, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹286

Ongc share price is at 282.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 282.18 and 291.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 282.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.42% lower than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 11 AM is 52.42% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 281.65, showing a decrease of 1.52%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 285.05 and 274.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 274.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.78Support 1279.28
Resistance 2285.72Support 2276.72
Resistance 3288.28Support 3274.78
06 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹281.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹286

The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of 282.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 278.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of 278.62 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's share price dropped by -1.52% to reach 281.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Oil India is witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2849.9-18.6-0.653024.82200.061928154.45
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation281.65-4.35-1.52292.95150.7354323.56
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation525.05-9.25-1.73594.45239.2574480.88
Oil India634.453.450.55669.05240.6568800.09
Petronet LNG311.0-2.85-0.91322.8191.6546650.0
06 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 3.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.01% lower than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 10 AM is 61.01% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently at 281.7, a decrease of 1.5%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 286.4 & a low of 275.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.05Support 1274.0
Resistance 2291.25Support 2269.15
Resistance 3296.1Support 3262.95
06 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of ONGC has dropped by 2.4% today to reach 279.15, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing declines in their stock prices today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.44% and 0.23% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2855.75-12.75-0.443024.82200.061932112.38
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation279.15-6.85-2.4292.95150.7351178.49
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation518.3-16.0-2.99594.45239.2573523.36
Oil India624.6-6.4-1.01669.05240.6567731.95
Petronet LNG307.95-5.9-1.88322.8191.6546192.5
06 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Ongc indicate a potential downward price trend ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹280.2, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹286

The current market price of Ongc has broken the first support of 282.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 278.62. If the stock price breaks the second support of 278.62 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The ONGC share price has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 285.00. Over the past year, ONGC shares have increased by 77.70% to 285.00. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22561.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months8.52%
6 Months50.58%
YTD39.53%
1 Year77.7%
06 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.13Support 1282.18
Resistance 2296.52Support 2278.62
Resistance 3300.08Support 3273.23
06 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 1.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26066 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1039 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹282.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 292.95 & 284 yesterday to end at 282.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

