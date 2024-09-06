Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 314.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 317.4 and closed at 314.35, experiencing a high of 317.4 and a low of 310.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 391,812.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC reached a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 179.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 297,995 shares, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1315.78Support 1308.63
Resistance 2320.17Support 2305.87
Resistance 3322.93Support 3301.48
06 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 344.0, 10.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5545
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0000
06 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19673 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹314.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 317.4 & 310.25 yesterday to end at 311.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

