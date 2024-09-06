Ongc Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹317.4 and closed at ₹314.35, experiencing a high of ₹317.4 and a low of ₹310.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹391,812.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹179.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 297,995 shares, reflecting active investor interest.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|315.78
|Support 1
|308.63
|Resistance 2
|320.17
|Support 2
|305.87
|Resistance 3
|322.93
|Support 3
|301.48
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹344.0, 10.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.4 & ₹310.25 yesterday to end at ₹311.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.