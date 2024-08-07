Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹316.3, reached a high of ₹322.5, and a low of ₹305.2 before closing at ₹310.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹385,208.17 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹344.6 and the low was at ₹172.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,267,624 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|318.2
|Support 1
|300.9
|Resistance 2
|329.0
|Support 2
|294.4
|Resistance 3
|335.5
|Support 3
|283.6
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 4.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1267 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.5 & ₹305.2 yesterday to end at ₹306.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.