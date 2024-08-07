Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 310.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 316.3, reached a high of 322.5, and a low of 305.2 before closing at 310.15. The market capitalization stood at 385,208.17 crore. The 52-week high was at 344.6 and the low was at 172.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,267,624 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1318.2Support 1300.9
Resistance 2329.0Support 2294.4
Resistance 3335.5Support 3283.6
07 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 4.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold4555
    Sell5445
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32639 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1267 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹310.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 322.5 & 305.2 yesterday to end at 306.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

