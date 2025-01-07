Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹259.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹258.75. The stock reached a high of ₹259.35 and a low of ₹251.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹319,992 crores, ONGC's 52-week high stands at ₹344.6, while the low is ₹203.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 351,568 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.95
|Support 1
|251.05
|Resistance 2
|263.1
|Support 2
|247.3
|Resistance 3
|266.85
|Support 3
|243.15
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 23.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹259.35 & ₹251.45 yesterday to end at ₹254.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.