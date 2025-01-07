Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 258.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 259.35 and closed slightly lower at 258.75. The stock reached a high of 259.35 and a low of 251.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 319,992 crores, ONGC's 52-week high stands at 344.6, while the low is 203.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 351,568 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.95Support 1251.05
Resistance 2263.1Support 2247.3
Resistance 3266.85Support 3243.15
07 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 23.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12751 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 351 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹258.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 259.35 & 251.45 yesterday to end at 254.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

