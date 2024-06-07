Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 252.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 253.95 and closed at 252.35. The high for the day was 258.15, while the low was 251.9. The market capitalization stood at 321,426.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 292.95 and 152.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 721,707 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 255.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 253.95 and 252.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹252.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.15 & 251.9 yesterday to end at 252.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

