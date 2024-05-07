Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 286 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 289.9, closed at 286, with a high of 289.9 and a low of 275.35. The market cap stood at 354763.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 292.95 and a 52-week low of 150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 485386 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 3.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25637 k

The trading volume yesterday was 37.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 485 k.

07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹286 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 289.9 & 275.35 yesterday to end at 286. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

