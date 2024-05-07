Ongc Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹289.9, closed at ₹286, with a high of ₹289.9 and a low of ₹275.35. The market cap stood at ₹354763.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a 52-week low of ₹150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 485386 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 37.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 485 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹289.9 & ₹275.35 yesterday to end at ₹286. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
