Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Price Dips in Today's Trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹268.75 and closed at ₹269. The stock reached a high of ₹271.95 and a low of ₹266.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹337025.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹284.75 and the 52-week low was ₹150.45. The BSE volume for the day was 576,983 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹267.9 with a net change of -1.1 and a percent change of -0.41. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely for further movements.
