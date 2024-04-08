Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Price Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 269 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 268.75 and closed at 269. The stock reached a high of 271.95 and a low of 266.5. The market capitalization stood at 337025.68 crore. The 52-week high was 284.75 and the 52-week low was 150.45. The BSE volume for the day was 576,983 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹267.9, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹269

The current price of ONGC stock is 267.9 with a net change of -1.1 and a percent change of -0.41. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely for further movements.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹269 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 576,983 shares, with a closing price of 269.

