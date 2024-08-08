Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹312, closed at ₹306.2, with a high of ₹330.85 and a low of ₹312. The market capitalization stood at ₹413,828.31 crore with a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a 52-week low of ₹172.2. The BSE volume recorded was 3,971,504 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has dropped by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹325.80. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have increased by 89.85% to ₹325.80. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|9.9%
|6 Months
|21.04%
|YTD
|60.5%
|1 Year
|89.85%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.67
|Support 1
|316.82
|Resistance 2
|342.68
|Support 2
|304.98
|Resistance 3
|354.52
|Support 3
|297.97
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹323.0, 1.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹412.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.85 & ₹312 yesterday to end at ₹328.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend