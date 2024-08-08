Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 7.43 %. The stock closed at 306.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 312, closed at 306.2, with a high of 330.85 and a low of 312. The market capitalization stood at 413,828.31 crore with a 52-week high of 344.6 and a 52-week low of 172.2. The BSE volume recorded was 3,971,504 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has dropped by 0.96% and is currently trading at 325.80. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have increased by 89.85% to 325.80. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months9.9%
6 Months21.04%
YTD60.5%
1 Year89.85%
08 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, Bank of Baroda among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Dividend Stocks: Chennai petroleum, Coal India, GSFC, GNFC, VST Industries, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Bank of Baroda, REC, Power Finance are amongst top 10 picks of Religare Stock Broking. Check details

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dividend-stocks-coal-india-hcl-tech-ongc-bank-of-baroda-among-top-10-picks-by-religare-broking-11723021208384.html

08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.67Support 1316.82
Resistance 2342.68Support 2304.98
Resistance 3354.52Support 3297.97
08 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 323.0, 1.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 412.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold4555
    Sell5445
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 70 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35139 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹306.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 330.85 & 312 yesterday to end at 328.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

