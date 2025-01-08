Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹259.05 and closed at ₹254.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹267.40 and a low of ₹258.55 during the day. The company’s market capitalization stands at ₹331,477.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has seen a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹209.65, with a trading volume of 973,115 shares on the BSE.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹268.15, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹263.5
Ongc Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹268.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹272.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹272.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 2.11%, currently trading at ₹269.05. Over the past year, ONGC shares have risen by 20.89%, reaching ₹269.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 10.20% increase, now standing at 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.13%
|3 Months
|-6.26%
|6 Months
|-11.42%
|YTD
|10.13%
|1 Year
|20.89%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.08
|Support 1
|259.23
|Resistance 2
|272.17
|Support 2
|254.47
|Resistance 3
|276.93
|Support 3
|250.38
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 19.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15087 k
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 257.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 973 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹254.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.4 & ₹258.55 yesterday to end at ₹263.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.