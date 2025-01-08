Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 263.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 259.05 and closed at 254.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 267.40 and a low of 258.55 during the day. The company’s market capitalization stands at 331,477.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has seen a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 209.65, with a trading volume of 973,115 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:48 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹268.15, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹263.5

Ongc Live Updates: The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 268.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 272.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 272.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19:45 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has increased by 2.11%, currently trading at 269.05. Over the past year, ONGC shares have risen by 20.89%, reaching 269.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 10.20% increase, now standing at 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.13%
3 Months-6.26%
6 Months-11.42%
YTD10.13%
1 Year20.89%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.08Support 1259.23
Resistance 2272.17Support 2254.47
Resistance 3276.93Support 3250.38
08 Jan 2025, 08:31:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 19.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13121212
    Buy4554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15087 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 257.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 973 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:00 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹254.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 267.4 & 258.55 yesterday to end at 263.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

