Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹277.15 and closed at ₹277.05. The stock reached a high of ₹289.15 and a low of ₹277. The market capitalization stood at ₹362,563.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹160. The BSE volume for the day was 3,391,862 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹277.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹289.15 & ₹277 yesterday to end at ₹277.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend