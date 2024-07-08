Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 277.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 288.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 277.15 and closed at 277.05. The stock reached a high of 289.15 and a low of 277. The market capitalization stood at 362,563.67 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 160. The BSE volume for the day was 3,391,862 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹277.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 289.15 & 277 yesterday to end at 277.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

