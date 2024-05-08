Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 282 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 284 and closed at 282. The stock reached a high of 285.05 and a low of 272.3 during the trading day. The market capitalization of ONGC was 344,070.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 292.95 and the 52-week low is 150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 491,978 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1281.7Support 1268.95
Resistance 2289.75Support 2264.25
Resistance 3294.45Support 3256.2
08 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 6.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24938 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹282 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 285.05 & 272.3 yesterday to end at 282. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

