Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 267.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at 267.95 and closed at 267.9. The high for the day was 271.95 and the low was 266.6. The market capitalization stood at 338,975.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 284.75 and 150.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 260,313 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹267.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, ONGC had a volume of 260,313 shares with a closing price of 267.9.

