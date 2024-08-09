Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 328.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 329.35, with a high of 329.35 and a low of 321.9. The closing price was 328.95. The market capitalization stood at 405,965.64 crore. The 52-week high was 344.6 and the 52-week low was 172.2. The BSE volume was 799,378 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 330.0, 2.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
09 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35330 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹328.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 329.35 & 321.9 yesterday to end at 322.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

