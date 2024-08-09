Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹329.35, with a high of ₹329.35 and a low of ₹321.9. The closing price was ₹328.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹405,965.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹344.6 and the 52-week low was ₹172.2. The BSE volume was 799,378 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹330.0, 2.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.35 & ₹321.9 yesterday to end at ₹322.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend