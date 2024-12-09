Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures

Hello User
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 260.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 261.3 and closed slightly lower at 261.2. The stock reached a high of 263 and a low of 259.6. With a market capitalization of 327,150.2 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position within the market. The stock has a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 192.05, with a trading volume of 234,805 shares on the BSE.

09 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹259.35, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹260.05

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 259.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.07 and 262.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 262.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ongc has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at 260.60. Over the past year, Ongc's shares have risen by 30.74%, reaching 260.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months-16.33%
6 Months-0.13%
YTD26.82%
1 Year30.74%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1262.47Support 1259.07
Resistance 2264.43Support 2257.63
Resistance 3265.87Support 3255.67
09 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.0, 21.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5543
    Hold4456
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14272 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹261.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 263 & 259.6 yesterday to end at 260.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

