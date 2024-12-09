Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹261.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹261.2. The stock reached a high of ₹263 and a low of ₹259.6. With a market capitalization of ₹327,150.2 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position within the market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹192.05, with a trading volume of 234,805 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹259.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.07 and ₹262.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 262.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ongc has increased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹260.60. Over the past year, Ongc's shares have risen by 30.74%, reaching ₹260.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|-16.33%
|6 Months
|-0.13%
|YTD
|26.82%
|1 Year
|30.74%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.47
|Support 1
|259.07
|Resistance 2
|264.43
|Support 2
|257.63
|Resistance 3
|265.87
|Support 3
|255.67
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 21.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹263 & ₹259.6 yesterday to end at ₹260.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.