Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 263.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 266.25 and closed at 263.50, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 273.45 and a low of 265.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 341,340.7 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 344.60 and a low of 209.65, with a trading volume of 2,241,622 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16729 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 165.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹263.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 273.45 & 265.75 yesterday to end at 271.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

