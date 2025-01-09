Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹266.25 and closed at ₹263.50, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹273.45 and a low of ₹265.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹341,340.7 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its position in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹209.65, with a trading volume of 2,241,622 shares on BSE.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 165.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹273.45 & ₹265.75 yesterday to end at ₹271.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.