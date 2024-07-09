Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 3.83 %. The stock closed at 288.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 290, closed at 288.2, with a high of 303 and a low of 287.5. The market capitalization was 376,464.88 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 160. The BSE volume was 3,224,056 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1306.1Support 1290.6
Resistance 2312.3Support 2281.3
Resistance 3321.6Support 3275.1
09 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 308.5, 3.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131413
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20878 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 169.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹288.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 303 & 287.5 yesterday to end at 288.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.