Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹290, closed at ₹288.2, with a high of ₹303 and a low of ₹287.5. The market capitalization was ₹376,464.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹160. The BSE volume was 3,224,056 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|306.1
|Support 1
|290.6
|Resistance 2
|312.3
|Support 2
|281.3
|Resistance 3
|321.6
|Support 3
|275.1
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 3.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|13
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 169.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303 & ₹287.5 yesterday to end at ₹288.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend