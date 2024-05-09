Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹273.8 and closed at ₹273.5. The stock reached a high of ₹280.2 and a low of ₹272.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹348,222.13 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.95 and the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 396,493 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 5.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 47.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹280.2 & ₹272.5 yesterday to end at ₹273.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
