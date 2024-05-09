Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Ongc stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 273.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 273.8 and closed at 273.5. The stock reached a high of 280.2 and a low of 272.5. The market capitalization stood at 348,222.13 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.95 and the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 396,493 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 5.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24914 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.

09 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹273.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 280.2 & 272.5 yesterday to end at 273.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.