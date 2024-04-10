Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 270.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at 270.35, with a high of 272.6 and a low of 268.05. The market capitalization stood at 338,912.72 crore. The 52-week high was 284.75 and the 52-week low was 150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 186,195 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹270.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 186,195 shares and the closing price was 270.35.

