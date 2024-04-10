Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at ₹270.35, with a high of ₹272.6 and a low of ₹268.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹338,912.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹284.75 and the 52-week low was ₹150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 186,195 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹270.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume was 186,195 shares and the closing price was ₹270.35.