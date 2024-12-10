Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 260.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 261.95 and closed at 260.05, experiencing a high of 261.95 and a low of 257.7. The company has a market capitalization of 325,703.4 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, ONGC's stock reached a high of 344.6 and a low of 192.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 401,048 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.0, 22.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5543
    Hold4456
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14279 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹260.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 261.95 & 257.7 yesterday to end at 258.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.