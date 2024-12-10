Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹261.95 and closed at ₹260.05, experiencing a high of ₹261.95 and a low of ₹257.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹325,703.4 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, ONGC's stock reached a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹192.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 401,048 shares for the day.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 22.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.95 & ₹257.7 yesterday to end at ₹258.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.