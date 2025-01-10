Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹272.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹271.25. The stock reached a high of ₹272.5 and a low of ₹261.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹330,987.15 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its stability within the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹209.65, with a trading volume of 343,487 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.6
|Support 1
|259.9
|Resistance 2
|276.9
|Support 2
|255.5
|Resistance 3
|281.3
|Support 3
|249.2
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹312.0, 18.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.5 & ₹261.8 yesterday to end at ₹263.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.