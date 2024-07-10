Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹301.35 and closed at ₹299.25. The stock's high was ₹302.05 and the low was ₹293.25. The market capitalization was ₹374,200.43 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹303 and the low was ₹162.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,394,636 shares.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹299.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 82.76% to ₹299.20, while the Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.22%
|3 Months
|2.8%
|6 Months
|37.3%
|YTD
|45.06%
|1 Year
|82.76%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|301.72
|Support 1
|292.92
|Resistance 2
|306.28
|Support 2
|288.68
|Resistance 3
|310.52
|Support 3
|284.12
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 3.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|13
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21124 k
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1394 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹299.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302.05 & ₹293.25 yesterday to end at ₹299.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend