Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 299.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 301.35 and closed at 299.25. The stock's high was 302.05 and the low was 293.25. The market capitalization was 374,200.43 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 303 and the low was 162.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,394,636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:16:24 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 299.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 82.76% to 299.20, while the Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.22%
3 Months2.8%
6 Months37.3%
YTD45.06%
1 Year82.76%
10 Jul 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Stocks to buy: Heritage Foods, ONGC, among top four picks by SMC Global Securities for this week; 17-25% upside pegged

Stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage SMC Global Securities has recommended four stocks to buy this week based upon the fundamental and technical analysis in the current market scenario

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-heritage-foods-ongc-among-top-four-stock-picks-by-smc-global-securities-11720533961307.html

10 Jul 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1301.72Support 1292.92
Resistance 2306.28Support 2288.68
Resistance 3310.52Support 3284.12
10 Jul 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 308.5, 3.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131413
    Buy3322
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21124 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1394 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:00:49 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹299.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302.05 & 293.25 yesterday to end at 299.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

