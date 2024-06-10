Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 3.19 %. The stock closed at 252.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 253.95, close price was 252.35, high was 260.8, low was 251.9. The market capitalization was 327,590.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 292.95 and a 52-week low of 152.55. The BSE volume was 1,713,020 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.63Support 1254.73
Resistance 2266.67Support 2248.87
Resistance 3272.53Support 3245.83
10 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 11.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5655
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17615 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1713 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹252.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 260.8 & 251.9 yesterday to end at 252.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

