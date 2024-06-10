Ongc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹253.95, close price was ₹252.35, high was ₹260.8, low was ₹251.9. The market capitalization was ₹327,590.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a 52-week low of ₹152.55. The BSE volume was 1,713,020 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.63
|Support 1
|254.73
|Resistance 2
|266.67
|Support 2
|248.87
|Resistance 3
|272.53
|Support 3
|245.83
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 11.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1713 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹260.8 & ₹251.9 yesterday to end at ₹252.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.