Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹257.95 and closed at ₹258.80, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹258.35 and a low of ₹254.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹325,703.4 crore, ONGC's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and low of ₹192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 330,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.42
|Support 1
|254.62
|Resistance 2
|260.28
|Support 2
|252.68
|Resistance 3
|262.22
|Support 3
|250.82
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.35 & ₹254.55 yesterday to end at ₹256.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend