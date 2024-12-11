Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 258.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 257.95 and closed at 258.80, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 258.35 and a low of 254.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 325,703.4 crore, ONGC's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 344.60 and low of 192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 330,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.42Support 1254.62
Resistance 2260.28Support 2252.68
Resistance 3262.22Support 3250.82
11 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5544
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14442 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹258.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.35 & 254.55 yesterday to end at 256.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.