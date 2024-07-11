Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹299.05, closing at ₹297.45. The high for the day was ₹299.85 and the low was ₹288.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹374,955.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹303 and a 52-week low of ₹162.5. The BSE volume recorded was 1,184,325 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1184 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.85 & ₹288.85 yesterday to end at ₹298.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend