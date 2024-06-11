Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹264.75, reached a high of ₹264.75, and a low of ₹258.1 before closing at ₹260.4. The market capitalization was ₹325,955.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95, and the 52-week low was ₹152.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 1,021,944 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 2.74% and is currently trading at ₹266.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 68.01% to reach ₹266.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.78%
|3 Months
|-9.11%
|6 Months
|31.02%
|YTD
|26.38%
|1 Year
|68.01%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.13
|Support 1
|256.48
|Resistance 2
|267.27
|Support 2
|253.97
|Resistance 3
|269.78
|Support 3
|249.83
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 12.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1021 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.75 & ₹258.1 yesterday to end at ₹260.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.