Ongc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 260.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 264.75, reached a high of 264.75, and a low of 258.1 before closing at 260.4. The market capitalization was 325,955.05 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95, and the 52-week low was 152.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 1,021,944 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 2.74% and is currently trading at 266.20. Over the past year, ONGC shares have gained 68.01% to reach 266.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.78%
3 Months-9.11%
6 Months31.02%
YTD26.38%
1 Year68.01%
11 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.13Support 1256.48
Resistance 2267.27Support 2253.97
Resistance 3269.78Support 3249.83
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 12.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5555
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18096 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1021 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹260.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.75 & 258.1 yesterday to end at 260.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

