Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 268.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 269.6 and closed at 268.95. The high for the day was 273.1 while the low was 269.6. The market capitalization stood at 342057.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 284.75 and 150.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 483316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months22.46%
6 Months48.43%
YTD32.65%
1 Year71.02%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹271.9, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹268.95

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 271.9, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, ONGC stock is showing positive movement in the market.

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹268.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 483,316, and the closing price was 268.95.

