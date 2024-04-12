Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹269.6 and closed at ₹268.95. The high for the day was ₹273.1 while the low was ₹269.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹342057.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹284.75 and ₹150.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 483316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|22.46%
|6 Months
|48.43%
|YTD
|32.65%
|1 Year
|71.02%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹271.9, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, ONGC stock is showing positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 483,316, and the closing price was ₹268.95.
