Ongc Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹333 and closed at ₹322.7. The stock reached a high of ₹335.75 and a low of ₹328.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹418420.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹344.6 and ₹172.2, respectively. BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,666,278 shares.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.3
|Support 1
|327.85
|Resistance 2
|339.25
|Support 2
|324.35
|Resistance 3
|342.75
|Support 3
|320.4
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹338.0, 1.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.75 & ₹328.3 yesterday to end at ₹332.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend